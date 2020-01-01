Wilcox takes reins at Flowood Chamber of Commerce

JACKSON, Miss. - Greg Wilcox is taking the reins as the new Executive Director of the Flowood Chamber of Commerce.
Wilcox had his last day serving as Events Coordinator for the City of Flowood on December 31.
He also served as a Rankin County Supervisor from 2008-2016.
Wilcox says he will still help out with some City events, like Kid’s Night Out and Flowood Family Festival, but for now he’s learning all the ropes at the Flowood Chamber.
Former Chamber Director Jennifer Anderson resigned in November amid financial irregularities.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.