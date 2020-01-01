Stokes asking for city-funded reward for information after 6 shot in Jackson on New Year’s Eve

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Councilman Kenneth Stokes is asking for a city-funded reward for information after six people were shot in Jackson on New Year’s Eve.
Stokes says he will ask the City of Jackson, along with local businesses, to chip in in order to offer a reward big enough to get someone to talk.
“Somebody knows something,” Stokes said at a press conference Wednesday morning. “We believe if you have a reward high enough, they’ll tell who committed all these shootings last night.”
Tuesday started with two children being shot during a drive-by shooting on Medger Evers Boulevard.
A 13-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy were both injured, with the 1-year-old suffering a critical injury to the head.
Later, a man and a woman were shot multiple times after a suspect fired into their vehicle.
They were both taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
Around 8 p.m., a woman was killed when a bullet came through the bedroom of her Jackson home.
And finishing the night was the shooting of a young girl who was shot in the foot as she played with fireworks.
“We cannot allow eighty-plus murders in the City of Jackson,” Stokes continued. “And we do not need to wait until June or July to start this fight.”
There were 83 homicides in the City of Jackson in the year 2019.
