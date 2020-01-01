Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old woman out of Mount Olive, Mississippi

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 76-year-old woman from Mount Olive.
Francisca Quinones is an Asian woman who is five feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has black and gray hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen Tuesday, December 31st, around 2:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Mount Pleasant Road in Covington County.
Quinones was wearing a blue shirt, gray or black pants with socks but no shoes.
Family members say Francisca Quinones suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mrs. Francisca Quinones, they are asked to contact Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-0005.
