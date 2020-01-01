2 separate Jackson shootings leave 2 men in critical condition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating the first two shootings of 2020.
One happened Wednesday morning around 12:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Raymond Road.
The victim is a man who took one shot to the upper body and has been listed in critical condition.
There is no motive or suspect currently known.
The next shooting occurred at the Village Apartments on Raymond Road just after 5 a.m.
According to police, one man was shot multiple times after an incident involving a female.
He is also in critical condition.
The male suspect fled the scene and has not been arrested.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.