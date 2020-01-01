Salvation Army looks to other fundraisers after missing Red Kettle goal by $135,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Salvation Army volunteers in Jackson rang in the final dollars for the red kettle campaign Christmas Eve, but still missed the mark.
“Our goal was 450,000, we came in at about 315. So we hit about 70 percent of our goal. So the public really kind of came through on that last day, which was great,” said Michelle Hartfield, a spokesperson.
She explained what may have happened, saying, “Thanksgiving being late affected the Salvation Army, especially because of our kettle agreements and the changes in the tax code have actually made some pretty significant differences. People are not rushing to get those last minute donations in.”
The Red Kettle Campaign is the charity’s highest grossing fundraiser, which helps programs like food assistance and shelter.
Without the last 30 percent, Hartfield said the Salvation Army will need to raise money using its other fundraisers to make up for the deficit.
Though the campaign was insufficient, Hartfield said the programs won’t experience any cutbacks just yet.
“We’re kind of still assessing what we can do with end-of-year donations and all of that. So, that’s kind of still an ebb and flow conversation and we might know a little bit more in the future,” she said.
