Please, don’t include gunfire when ringing in the New Year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As we enter a new year celebrations will begin, but law enforcement and Jackson residents don’t want gunfire to be a part of the festivities.
"As the saying goes, what goes up must come down," said Jackson resident John Davis.
Fireworks are a part of New Year traditions but many Jackson residents, like Davis, don’t want you to include gunfire when ringing in 2020.
“There are lots of loud bangs and, at various times, I’ve found bullet holes in the roof, but not for a long, long time,” said Davis.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that bullets fired into the air during celebrations fall with sufficient force to cause injury and death.
Twenty-five-year NRA Firearms instructor Brad Harbour said a word of warning: don’t do it.
According to Harbour, anyone shooting a firearm is responsible for the round from the time it leaves the barrel until it stops.
Many agree celebrating the New Year should not be life-threatening.
"Everybody needs to understand firearms are not toys and absolutely should not be allowed to be shot in the backyard," said Jackson resident Pat Coggins.
Maxine Crawford agrees.
"I lay very still and hope nothing comes through my window," said Crawford.
Firearms experts say bullets fired into the air don’t come straight down.
It is also illegal to shoot firearms in the City of Jackson.
