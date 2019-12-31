New Year’s Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dry weather tonight for New Year’s Eve with temperatures in the upper 30s at midnight and lower 30s by morning. New Year’s Day will be partly sunny with highs in the 50s. A storm system will rapidly organize and move in from Mexico, Texas and The Gulf. Clouds will increase New Year’s Day. Rain is likely Thursday into Friday. An Alert Day is issued for Thursday for the potential of several inches of rain. There is a low or marginal threat for severe weather as well. Highs will be in the 60s. The rain will taper off Friday. Sunny, but cool temperatures will return this weekend and into early next week. Highs will be in the 50s and morning lows will be in the 30s. The next chance for rain will arrive by the middle of next week. West wind at 5mph tonight and south at 5mph Wednesday. Average high this time of year is 56 and the average low is 36. Sunrise is 7:02am and the sunset is 5:06pm.