MDHS Executive Director stepping down

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Executive Director Christopher Freeze has announced his resignation from the Mississippi Department of Human Services.
Freeze was appointed head of the agency in August by Governor Phil Bryant.
He had also served as Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Mississippi.
In a statement on New Year’s Day Freeze says he has worked to help Mississippians move from a state of crisis to a state of self sufficiency utilizing a trauma informed approach.
No word on whether he is taking another position.
His resignation takes effect January 14th.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.