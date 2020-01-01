Lockdown remains in place after deaths of inmates at Mississippi prisons

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections has released a statement following the death of an inmate at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. MDOC said that the lockdown is still in place.
"Movement remains restricted statewide in the prison system following a major disturbance late Tuesday night at the Mississippi State Penitentiary, where an inmate was killed and several others were injured.
Conditions at MSP are under control.
All state prisons, private prisons, and regional facilities are included in the lockdown for the sake of the safety of the public, staff, and inmates. Additional information is unavailable because of the active investigation and in the interest of public safety."
This is the second deadly fight at a Mississippi prison. An inmate was also killed at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County earlier this week.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.