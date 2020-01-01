Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi will get a new leader for its prison system in 2020. Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall said in a news release Tuesday that she will step down in mid-January. She say she will take a private-sector job, though she did not say what it is. Hall is an attorney with more than 20 years' experience. She has been commissioner since early 2017 after serving two years as chief of staff at the Department of Corrections. Hall's departure coincides with the beginning of a new administration under the incoming Republican governor, Tate Reeves. He will be inaugurated Jan. 14.