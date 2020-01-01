Jteira Myers, 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jteira Myers, a 24-year-old black woman, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, after a bullet fatally struck her in her home, according to Jackson police.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened at approximately 8 p.m. in the 2500 block of Shepwood Drive.
Holmes said initially that it was believed to be an accidental shooting, but could not confirm that.
He later said on social media that the woman was fatally wounded, and police did not have any information on who might be responsible at this point.
Myers’ mother confirmed the victim’s identity.
If you have any information that can help Jackson police, please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
