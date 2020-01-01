JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - John Doe, 60, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, after being stabbed to death, according to Jackson police.
The incident happened at Alta Woods United Methodist Church at around 7 a.m.
Police say the man sustained stab wounds to the upper body after a fight with another person.
The man died at the scene a short time later.
Investigators believe both the suspect and victim were homeless.
Officers say they were at the church to receive food that morning.
The assailant has been described as a black male of medium build who was last seen wearing a two-tone hooded top and dark-colored pants.
The Jackson Police Department has not released the name of the victim.
