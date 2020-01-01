Jackson residents give their account of shooting that left 1-year-old in critical condition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents and business owners on Medgar Evers Boulevard were shaken after shots rang out on in the area early New Year’s Eve morning.
“The shooting was around here. They came speeding behind the cars. I never did look,” said one Jackson resident.
One homeowner told 3 On Your Side that his family was inside watching t.v. when they heard a loud boom.
“I heard pop, pop, pop, pop. It looked like it would never run out of the bullets. Whatever they were shooting, I don’t know."
Another resident who lives nearby and didn’t want to be identified says he also heard the gunshot.
“I heard about eight or nine rounds shot and I heard about a 10-second bursts and it was very rapid and immediate. It was a real strong shooting, fast.”
Police say a Ford Expedition with at least two suspects in it drove up to an SUV and began firing shots.
The vehicle was found in front of Church’s Chicken and it was riddled with bullets.
According to investigators, Lionel Walker was driving the SUV. Tammi Snell and her 1-year-old and 13-year-old children were in the backseat.
The children’s grandmother, Lucdenia Snell, was also in the car
“They went north on Medgar Evers near the Church’s Chicken area and then turned around and came back and stopped at the Medgar Evers and Rutledge. Then the suspect’s vehicle that the shots were fired from headed north on Medgar Evers,” said Jackson PIO Sam Brown.
The 1-year-old and 13-year-old were injured in the drive-by and taken to hospital.
" It is tough anytime a kid is hurt. Whether it be a shooting or an accident, it doesn’t matter,"said Brown.
While the motive is still a mystery, police say the family was targeted in the shooting and the violence has to stop.
“Actually, there have been a lot of incidents in the past couple of weeks and they are not random, they were targeted,” said Brown. "In 90-95% of the shootings, the victim knew the suspect in some form of fashion and this appears to be another case of that. "
