Here’s how to ring in the New Year safely

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New Year’s Eve means celebrating the new year and sometimes that includes alcohol.
Before the clock strikes midnight, 3 On Your Side has a few safety reminders before you head out the door.
“The start to the new year should be a time of celebration, not a time or mourning,” says Jim Pollard with AMR.
Tonight when the clock strikes midnight 2019 officially comes to an end.
For those of you heading out the door tonight for a night on the town, we want to remind you to celebrate safely!
“There is definitely a spike in DUI crashes this time of year,” said Pollard
In 2018, Mississippi was ranked the third worst death rate from DUI’s.
That’s why Pollard urges you to know the risks before you pick up a drink and drive tonight.
Here’s the first thing you should do before any big plans tonight: plan ahead.
That includes knowing how you will get home before you leave.
Pollard breaks down a few key tips to keep in mind.
“Designated drivers are the key to keeping your guest safe to make sure they get home alive. Lyft or Uber will have lots of drivers out tonight. traditional cab companies. Food will help absorb alcohol. Coffee will not restore sobriety. And consider serving MOCKtails.”
“Those are non-alcoholic beverages that both look and taste just like alcoholic beverages,” Pollard continued.
And as we say goodbye to one year and hello to another just remember...
“All paramedics and EMT with all the ambulance services statewide, we plead with you to please consume alcohol responsibly.”
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.