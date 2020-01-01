Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer says suffering through 11 losses two seasons has given him a healthy perspective as the Bears prepare for their Sugar Bowl showdown against established SEC power Georgia. The No. 8 Bears face the No. 5 Bulldogs on Wednesday night in what has the air of a consolation game for two 11-win teams coming off losses in their conference championships. Yet players on both teams sound motivated. It's just Baylor's second Sugar Bowl in program history. It's Georgia's second Sugar Bowl in a row, but the Bulldogs want redemption for a loss to Texas last year.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says he has reinstated linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. for the top-ranked Tigers' national championship game against No. 3 Clemson. Orgeron also says he feels confident that passing-game coordinator Joe Brady will remain at LSU despite being mentioned as a candidate for NFL coordinator positions this offseason. Divinity has played in five games this season but none since briefly leaving the team in early November. He has three sacks this season and was LSU's co-leader in sacks in 2018. The national championship game is Jan. 13 in New Orleans.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh are about to go head-to-head in the Citrus Bowl. Alabama and Michigan will meet on Wednesday with much at stake for both teams. The Crimson Tide are seeking to ensure a Top 10 ranking to end the season. Michigan is seeking its fourth 10-win year in Harbaugh's five seasons.
UNDATED (AP) — Alabama is a touchdown favorite over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl. The schools have split four previous meetings and like this one they were all at neutral sites. Alabama is trying to win a bowl game for the fifth straight year. Michigan is trying to avoid a fourth straight bowl loss.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 8 Baylor is going for its first 12-win season when it plays fifth-ranked Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Baylor was a 1-11 team just three seasons ago. Georgia has won at least 11 games in each of the past three seasons and is back in the Sugar Bowl for a second straight year. For the Bulldogs, the Sugar Bowl has been a consolation prize after losing the SEC Championship game two seasons running. But Georgia players say they want to send seniors out as winners this time after last year's Sugar Bowl loss to Texas.
UNDATED (AP) — Minnesota's high-powered offense, led by sophomore quarterback Tanner Morgan, goes against SEC defensive player of the year Derrick Brown and the Auburn defense in the Outback Bowl. Morgan has passed for nearly 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns. No. 9 Auburn is the only team to have played five of the top-13 teams in the final CFP rankings. The last time No. 16 Minnesota ended the season in the AP Top 25 was 2003, when the Golden Gophers were 20th in the final poll after winning the Sun Bowl.