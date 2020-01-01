FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Alert Day issued for Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 2020 is starting off cold and dry! Expect to wake up to the 30s heading out the door this morning with clouds increasing throughout the day and highs lifting into the upper 50s. Thursday is an ALERT DAY as heavy, persistent rain is anticipated and a widespread 2-4" is in the forecast. A band of heavy rain could lead to some areas seeing even up to 5-6" of rain, leaving us with a flash flooding concern. A Flash Flood Watch has already been issued for much of the area. Gusty winds are also likely, even outside of the strong-severe storms we could see throughout the day.