FBI Terrorism Task Force, Homeland Security called in after box “explodes” in Madison

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Personnel from the Jackson Police Department Bomb Squad, the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force were called in after a box “exploded” in Madison.
At 1:33 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Madison Police Department received several calls regarding loud gunshots, fireworks or an explosion in the area of Rice Road and the Natchez Trace Parkway.
Upon checking the area, officers found a cardboard box on the side of Rice Road near Trace Cove Drive.
The box appeared to have exploded, leaving a debris field in the roadway.
Officers then cornered off the area and, upon searching a nearby wooded area, they found two additional in-tact cardboard boxes near the original exploded box.
All traffic from Wrights Mill Drive to Tidewater Lane was closed off and the Madison Fire Department as well as investigators with the Madison Police Department arrived on the scene to assist.
Members of the JPD Bomb Squad conducted a safe encounter/inspection of the two boxes in the wooded area and found that they were empty and contained no explosive materials.
A further search and canvas of the area found no other suspicious packages or items.
Rice Road was re-opened to vehicular traffic at around 6:20 a.m. and no injuries or damage was reported.
