Erika Monique Reed, 34

January 1, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Erika Monique Reed, a 34-year-old black female, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, after a shooting in south Jackson, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.

JPD Sergeant Roderick Holmes said the victim’s body was found near a vehicle at the intersection of Ilano Drive and Archer Avenue at approximately 2 a.m.

Investigators determined Reed sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

If you have any information that could help JPD, please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

