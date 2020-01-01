Darcie Rich, 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Darcie Rich, a 28-year-old woman, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, after being assaulted the previous week, according to Jackson police.
Jackson Police Dept. Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened at a home on Frankin D. Roosevelt drive at approximately noon on Christmas Eve.
When police arrived, they found Rich unresponsive.
Paramedics rushed Rich to an undisclosed hospital, where she remained in critical condition until succumbing to her injuries six days later.
Holmes said Rich’s boyfriend, 33-year-old Billy Ray Gibson, was initially charged with aggravated assault.
Those charges have since been upgraded to murder.
