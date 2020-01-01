Clinton police remind citizens to lock it or lose it

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Unlocked cars and vehicles with purses, computers and other valuables in plain site are an open invitation to thieves.
Clinton Police are reminding citizens to lock it or lose it.
City leaders say Clinton is consistently one of the safest places in the state.
The police department has grown from 36 sworn officers in 2013 to 60 officers in 2019.
The LOL campaign started three years ago.
According to the city’s annual report, the campaign has helped reduce auto burglaries by 49 percent.
Officers say don’t make it easy, taking that extra second to remove property from plain view and securing vehicles makes it more difficult for criminals.
