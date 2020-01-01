3 children were shot in Jackson on New Year’s Eve; 1 is in critical condition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three children were shot in Jackson, Mississippi on the last day of 2019.
A 13-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy were shot inside of a vehicle on Medgar Evers Boulevard Tuesday morning.
Also in the vehicle were the children’s mother, grandmother and another male.
The grandmother was in the backseat with the two children when the shooting occurred.
The teen girl would suffer a wound to the arm while the toddler was shot in the head and is now in critical condition.
The suspects in the shooting were black males who were driving a silver, gold or tan Expedition.
Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes plans to announce a reward for any information leading to those responsible.
The next shooting happened Tuesday night on Palmyra Street and involved a young girl.
According to police, the girl was outside around 9 p.m. playing with fireworks when individuals shot a gun, hitting her in the foot.
She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
No suspects have been identified.
