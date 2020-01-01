Alert Day Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clouds are increasing tonight and showers will develop as well. Lows in the 40s. Expect highs in the 60s Thursday, but rain will be heavy at times. An alert day is in effect for Thursday due to the threat of heavy rain and some severe weather as well. A flash flood watch is in effect for the possibility of several inches of rain with the main focus being between 2 and 5 inches of rain. The severe weather threat is higher, the farther south you go on Thursday. Wind damage and tornadoes are possible during the day and that threat should decrease going into Thursday night. Rain should be tapering off Thursday night and Friday, but on and off showers can be expected Friday as well. Highs again in the 60s. The weekend will turn sunny with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s, pretty close to freezing. The average high this time of year is 56 and the average low is 36.