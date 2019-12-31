Women and Self Defense: Local martial arts instructor shows how you can fight back

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You see the headlines, you hear the stories of women being attacked while they are alone... but have you ever thought what if that happened to you?
When you’re caught up in a terrifying situation what will you do when the unthinkable happens?
“The level of violence has really stepped up that’s whay women need to know how to broaden their horizen and awareness level.”
That’s what Chief Martial Arts instructor Eddie Ingram specializes in: Teaching you to bring your safety and your fate into your own hands.
Just take a look at these statistics.
According to national sexual violence resource center, one in five women will be raped at some point in their lives.
Ninety-one percent of victims of rape and sexual assault are female, according to Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.
Forty-eight percent were sleeping, or performing another activity at home, twenty-nine percent were traveling to and from work or school, or traveling to shop or run errands.
“They look for being on the phone for one thing. Having your head down, not walking confidently or swiftly to their cars. Looking around and stuff. That’s just an easy target,” said Ingram.
Attackers also look for women with long hair in a ponytail, loose clothing, and women in parking garages or public restrooms.
So here's what you can do if you ever come face to face with danger.
“Always have your hands in front of you. Always have this space between you and the other person. Ask what they want and stop right there.”
A few other tips Ingram recommends: scream as loud as you can if attacked, trust your gut and just remember:
“Just be aware, head up, and no phones!”
