Suspects attempt to use a forklift in order to steal an ATM at a Vicksburg bank

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Put this one under “Malicious Mischief.”
Police responded to the Mutual Credit Union Tuesday morning in reference to an ATM alarm.
Once there, officers found a forklift parked in the drive-thru of the bank with its forks above the ATM.
According to Captain Bryant with the Vicksburg Police Department, two people were seen leaving the scene on foot when the first officer arrived.
Bryant also said that the forklift used to attempt to steal the ATM was stolen.
It appeared the two suspects were going to put the ATM in a stolen U-Haul found on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing investigation.
