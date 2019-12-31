Ridgeland police have warning for those planning to ‘pop off’ this New Year’s Eve

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - On this New Year’s Eve, law enforcement has a word of warning for those planning to celebrate.
It is illegal to use fireworks in Ridgeland as part of your New Year’s celebration.
“Have fun but don’t break the law.” That’s are words from the Ridgeland Police Department.
You should not see or hear any fireworks in Ridgeland this Tuesday night -- because it is illegal to sale, possess or use them within city limits.
Officers will be heavily monitoring the city to make sure no one is popping off.
If you see anyone using fireworks, officers are asking you to call the police department or use the RELAY app on your smartphone to report them.
If caught using them, you could receive a citation and face up to a $500 fine.
Above all, law enforcement is urging you to just be safe this holiday season.
