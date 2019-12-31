Prayer vigil to be held in Madison for former WLBT reporter Warren Strain

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A prayer vigil is to be held in Madison for former WLBT reporter and Madison alderman, Warren Strain.
The vigil will take place under the Prayer Tree at Madison City Hall on Wednesday, January 1st, at 12 p.m.
Strain suffered a stroke last week and has since been in a coma, which is not medically induced.
“Your prayers have kept me functioning and they have helped me survive with God’s help and your love I know we all will be ok,” his wife, Sandra Strain, wrote on Facebook.
Warren worked at WLBT for several years and currently serves as the public affairs director for the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
Before that, he was the communications director for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
