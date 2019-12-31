New Year’s Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pleasant weather for tonight with lows in the 40s by morning. Thanksgiving will be sunny and the high should reach the lower 60s in the afternoon. Black Friday weather will start around midnight with temperatures in the 40s, but it will be dry and expect warmer weather in the afternoon with sunshine and the high around 70. Storms are possible later Saturday, despite partly sunny skies. There may be a chance for severe weather as we get into Saturday night. Sunday will turn sunny, but also cooler with highs in the 60s. A briefly cooler weather pattern will take hold for early next week with partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Northerly wind at 5mph tonight and Northeast at 5mph Thursday. Average high is 63 and the average low is 41. Sunrise is 6:41am and the sunset is 4:55pm.