A man’s phone has been returned after he dropped it in the Reservoir 3 years ago

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three years ago, Steven Duty dropped his phone into the Reservoir.
Well, this past Sunday, Steven Carter found it in ankle-deep water while hunting.
After making the discovery, Carter posted a picture of the phone on Facebook along with Duty’s driver’s license, which was tucked away in a card holder on the back of his phone case.
“Anyone know a Steven Duty from Collins Mississippi? I found your phone in ankle deep water while hunting in the reservoir today,” the post read.
The post has since been shared 31,000 times.
And, a few days ago, Carter met up with Duty and the phone was returned!
Babette Duty posted on Facebook that Steven lost the phone while bass fishing almost three years ago.
“[Steven] is hoping he can get [the phone] to come on so he can get state secrets off of it. AKA bass fishing weigh points. Lol.” she wrote.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.