Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

SEWAGE WARS
Lawsuit: Sewage could pollute Memphis area if deal ends
Mississippi residents living near Memphis say that sewage could pollute the ground and water if the Tennessee city pulls out of a decadeslong agreement to treat their sewage. In a newly filed federal lawsuit, the Mississippi sewage district for thousands of customers in the Memphis suburbs says it will have no way of treating their wastewater for several years. The district says that if Memphis follows through on its plan to quit accepting its wastewater in 2023, it would result in sewage overflowing near the Mississippi-Tennessee line and causing “serious contamination." Representatives of the Memphis mayor and city attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
FISHING SEAT FIGHT
Company says rival wrongly reeled in its fishing invention
A Mississippi company says a rival firm stole its idea for a double fishing seat by making prototypes in China and then selling its version on Amazon and other online sites. A lawsuit filed recently in federal court says the founder of Dub-L-Seat designed the side-by-side fishing seats so that friends and family could fish together on a boat. The founder says another Mississippi firm stole his intellectual property and is confusing customers by using similar marketing materials. The CEO of the company that's being sued said he'd not yet seen the lawsuit and declined to comment.
SEVERE WEATHER-MISSISSIPPI
Weather Service: 7 tornadoes formed during Mississippi storm
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven small tornadoes briefly developed across Mississippi over the weekend, whipping up 105 mph winds and knocking out power for thousands of people. The agency said on Monday that it sent teams to assess the damage from storms that swept across the state on Sunday, impacting parts of Hinds, Attala, Choctaw, Oktibbeha, Newton, Neshoba, Kemper and Noxubee counties. The weather service hasn't reported any injuries. The Clarion Ledger says about 2,850 Entergy customers were without power during the storm, and about 180 customers with another energy provider also lost power.
MISSISSIPPI NAVY BASE-VETERANS
Veterans to get more access to Mississippi Navy base
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Some military veterans and their caregivers will soon have more access to a Mississippi Navy base. The Meridian Star reports that a policy change at Naval Air Station Meridian that's new for 2020 will mean that approved veterans can apply for authorization to shop at base commissaries and Navy Exchange stores. They'll also be able to take part in morale, welfare and recreation programs. Base officials say eligible veterans include Purple Heart recipients, former prisoners of war, or veterans with a service-related disability.
STORM DEBRIS
Storm debris cleanup to ramp up in northeast Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Efforts to remove storm debris in northeast Mississippi are expected to ramp up in coming days. Lee County leaders have contracted with a waste hauler to remove trees and limbs that fell when the remnants of a tropical storm struck the region in late October. The county's road manager said crews are expected to be out collecting the debris after the holidays, beginning Friday. Officials are asking county residents with debris on their property to move it to a public road's right of way so that it can be hauled away.
MANHUNT-SLAYING SUSPECT
Search on for Mississippi man wanted in girlfriend's death
PORT GIBSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says authorities are still searching for the boyfriend of a woman found shot to death and dumped along the side of a road. Claiborne County Sheriff Frank Davis told The Vicksburg Post that warrants for kidnapping and murder have been issued for 31-year-old Darion Hill. He's accused in the slaying of 21-year-old Quawanda Hicks. News outlets say she was reported missing by her mother on Dec. 23 before being discovered on Thursday by men riding four-wheelers. Her body has been sent for an autopsy. Police said Hill should be considered armed and dangerous and could be driving a tan Chevrolet Tahoe.