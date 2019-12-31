Jackson sees nearly 50 percent jump in female shooting victims over last year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As 2019 comes to a close, a 3 On Your Side analysis of Jackson Police Department news releases finds the number of female victims has increased 48 percent over last year.
In 2018, 3 On Your Side determined 25 women had been injured or killed by gunfire, based on the same analysis.
The overall number of shooting victims has increased nearly 57 percent over last year, with approximately 235 people injured or killed by gunfire as of December 30.
In 2018, individual JPD reports indicated 150 people were injured or killed by shootings.
It’s unclear how this year’s number ranks historically, though, because JPD doesn’t track these shootings with injury nor provide comprehensive statistics to the public for previous years involving gun violence.
The number of women killed in Jackson last year -- 15 -- was the highest number seen since 1995.
This year, that number decreased slightly to 14, a nearly seven percent drop.
Four of these homicide cases remain unsolved:
- 34-year-old Erika Monique Reed died Sunday morning after being found on Ilano Drive near Archer Avenue.
- 19-year-old Maggie Jones was found shot to death in June on Breton Street.
- 28-year-old Ruby Minnieweather was shot and killed on Medgar Evers Boulevard in June. Investigators believe she was shot by a man driving a dark colored sedan that looked like a Nissan.
- 16-year-old Jalesia Everett was struck and killed by a bullet that entered her home on Larchmont Street in May.
Please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS if you have any information on these cases.
Methodology note on shooting data: 3 On Your Side maintains a spreadsheet listing every person injured or killed by gunfire in the city, using JPD news releases in email and social media to compile the information.
That means that, unless JPD informs the public about a shooting with injury, it will not be counted in our analysis.
3 On Your Side does not attempt to track shootings that do not result in injury because the department may not send out emails or press releases for every “shots fired” call.
