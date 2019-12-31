Here’s how much LSU coaches will earn in bonuses for team’s incredible 2019 season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football has had one of its best, if not THE best season in program history in 2019.
The Tigers are currently 14-0 and are one win away from claiming their fourth national title.
LSU went 12-0 in the regular season, beating four ranked teams including then No. 2 Alabama for the first time in eight years, won the SEC West Division, and were crowned SEC Champions.
Quarterback Joe Burrow became the second LSU player in history to receive the Heisman Trophy a week after the Tigers defeated Georgia 37-10 in the SEC Championship game.
In addition to winning the hearts of fans, LSU’s coaching staff will receive financial bonuses for the Tigers’ performance.
The bonuses were stipulated in the contracts each coach signed with the university.
LSU offers its coaches bonuses for certain achievements such as LSU winning the SEC West Division, SEC Championship, playing in a non-College Football Playoff bowl, playing in a CFP bowl, playing in a CFP Semifinal, winning a CFP Semifinal, playing in the CFP National Championship, and winning the CFP National Championship.
Will receive at least $45,000 in bonuses and a maximum of $60,000 if LSU wins the National Championship in addition to his base salary of $200,000
Will receive at least $45,000 in bonuses and a maximum of $60,000 if LSU wins the National Championship in addition to his base salary of $300,000
Will receive at least $45,000 in bonuses and a maximum of $60,000 if LSU wins the National Championship in addition to his base salary of $400,000.
Will receive at least $45,000 in bonuses and a maximum of $60,000 if LSU wins the National Championship in addition to his base salary of $425,000.
Will receive at least $45,000 in bonuses and a maximum of $60,000 if LSU wins the National Championship in addition to his base salary of $425,000.
Will receive at least $45,000 in bonuses and a maximum of $60,000 if LSU wins the National Championship in addition to his base salary of $450,000.
Will receive at least $45,000 in bonuses and a maximum of $60,000 if LSU wins the National Championship in addition to his base salary of $475,000.
Will receive at least $75,000 in bonuses and a maximum of $100,000 if LSU wins the National Championship in addition to his base salary of $500,000.
Will receive at least $75,000 in bonuses and a maximum of $100,000 if LSU wins the National Championship in addition to his base salary of $500,000.
Will receive at least $75,000 in bonuses and a maximum of $100,000 if LSU wins the National Championship in addition to his base salary of $500,000.
Will receive at least $1.2M in bonuses and a maximum of $1.7M if LSU wins the National Championship. Orgeron’s contract included bonuses for winning a certain number of games in addition to postseason games.
Orgeron will receive $500,00 for LSU’s 12 regular-season wins, $200,000 for winning the SEC Championship game, $250,000 for LSU playing in the CFP Semifinal, and $150,000 for playing in the CFP Championship.
Coach O will receive an additional $500,000 if LSU defeats Clemson in the CFP National Championship.
The bonuses will be paid to Orgeron in addition to his base salary. Orgeron earns $4 million per year, according to USA Today.
LSU will face No. 3 Clemson in the CFP National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
The game will be televised on ESPN. This marks the fifth national title appearance for LSU and if the Tigers win it will be fourth national title in program history.
