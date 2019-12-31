3 guards at Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility accused of having sexual contact with 2 female inmates

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Three guards have been placed on administrative leave after being accused of having sexual contact with two female inmates.
The alleged incidents happened on December 19th and December 20th, according to Yazoo County Sheriff’s Dept. Investigator Terry Gann.
In the December 19th incident, one guard allegedly had sexual contact with two female inmates.
On December 20th, two different guards allegedly had sexual contact with the female inmate from the December 19th incident as well as a different female inmate.
In one incident, a female inmate told officials the guard put his fingers “inside her private area,” says Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff.
One guard has confessed to participating in one of the incidents, while two guards are denying any of the incidents happened.
Investigator Gann said that at this time there is no evidence that the women were forced into the sexual activity.
However, according to MS Code Title 97, it is unlawful for any jailer, guard or employee of the Department of Corrections to engage in any sexual penetration with an inmate.
The next step in the investigation is a probable cause hearing.
If a judge finds probable cause, the guards will be arrested.
