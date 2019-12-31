First Alert Forecast: quiet end to 2019; rain returns late week

EXTENDED FORECAST: A fast moving sub-tropical jet will help bring a swath of rain into the region through Thursday – at times, being heavy. 2-4″ is possible – bringing up thoughts of localized flooding concerns. Most of the rain will exit by Friday morning, but expect it to turn breezy and chilly. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the 60s; 50s return by Saturday. We’ll stay quiet through the weekend ahead of another disturbance moving in by early next week.