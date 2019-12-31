First Alert Forecast: quiet end to 2019; rain returns late week

NEW YEARS EVE: High pressure will continue to hold firm over the area through the last 24 hours of 2019. Expect mostly sunny skies amid seasonable temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. A few clouds may stream in by the stroke of midnight – but no rain will accompany the clouds. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s at midnight, dropping into the lower to middle 30s by daybreak.
NEW YEARS DAY: As we start off the new year and new decade, expect clouds to thicken through the day as temperatures stay seasonable for this time of the year – making their way into the middle to upper 50s once again.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A fast moving sub-tropical jet will help bring a swath of rain into the region through Thursday – at times, being heavy. 2-4″ is possible – bringing up thoughts of localized flooding concerns. Most of the rain will exit by Friday morning, but expect it to turn breezy and chilly. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the 60s; 50s return by Saturday. We’ll stay quiet through the weekend ahead of another disturbance moving in by early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
@PatrickEllisWx
