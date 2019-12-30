Female pedestrians hit while pushing stalled vehicle on Medgar Evers Blvd.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a vehicle accident involving pedestrians. The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of Medgar Evers Boulevard.
A stalled vehicle in the roadway was being pushed by three individuals, when a minivan collided with the rear of that vehicle. Two of the three individuals, both females, were hit and transported with injuries.
The victims last appeared to be in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation. There are currently no charges pending.
