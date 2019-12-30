Two 14-year-olds charged with murder in death of Columbia cab driver

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police have made an arrest in the death of a cab driver found gunned down in his car on a December night in north Columbia.
Paul Swatsell, 53, worked for Checker Yellow Cab.
He picked up five juveniles at a Waffle House on the night of Dec. 15. When he dropped them off, police said the teens robbed him and shot him, causing his car to crash into a tree.
Officers said they were able to identify all the juveniles involved based on tips and video surveillance.
Police arrested two 14-year-olds, charging them with murder and armed robbery, among other offenses. Their names have not been released.
Chief Skip Holbrook said the investigation is open and there could be more arrests.
