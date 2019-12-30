Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for this entire week. The average high this time of year is 56 and the average low is 36. West wind at 5mph tonight and Tuesday. With clear skies tonight, expect low temperatures in the middle 30s by morning. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the middle 50s. New Year’s Eve will be clear with temperatures in the 40s around midnight and falling off to the 30s by morning. Clouds will increase New Year’s Day with again highs in the middle and maybe upper 50s. The next weather maker will arrive Thursday and give us the possibility of one to four inches of rain. Severe weather looks unlikely, but flash flooding is a possibility. While there will be some rumbles of thunder, severe weather looks unlikely. Showers will taper off Friday and the weekend looks sunny, but just a little chilly with highs in the 50s and morning temperatures near or just around freezing. Sunrise is 7:01am and the sunset is 5:05pm.