Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ATLANTA (AP) — Several of the victims of a plane crash in Louisiana had ties to a local tech company. Among the five who died Saturday in Lafayette were Gretchen D. Vincent and her 15-year-old son. Vincent was the wife of the CEO of Global Data Systems. The two men who died, including the pilot, were also employees of the Lafayette company. The other fatality was Carley McCord, a well-known sports reporter who was also the daughter-in-law of a Louisiana State University football coach. The passengers were headed to the Peach Bowl playoff game in Atlanta between LSU and Oklahoma.