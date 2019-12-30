Jackson church helps feed and minister to the homeless

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Healing Place ministry is helping physically and spiritually feed the homeless and hungry in the Capital City.
Members meet with homeless every Sunday at 2 pm at Poindexter Park in Jackson.
They provide food for the needy.
They and also minister to them with music and words of encouragement.
Organizers say it is important to go beyond the four walls of the church to help those who need it the most.
Putalamus White said, “We fellowship and then we feed. We partner with other organizations and other ministries and churches across the city and they have Sundays be, and spearhead our service and they bring the word and the praise and worship, but it is all in the effort to get more people in the know about homelessness. They are not quote unquote bad people. They are just like you and me but for some reason life happen in an adverse way for them.”
The Healing Place has been ministering to the homeless in the metro area as well as feeding them for 8 years.
