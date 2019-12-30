First Alert Forecast: seasonable sunshine returns

NEW YEARS EVE, DAY: Tuesday will feature a few passing clouds, but other than that, we’ll remain quiet if you must get on the roads to get to your New Years Eve destinations. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s. Clouds may thicken overnight ahead of the stroke of midnight, but we’ll remain dry amid lows in the 30s by early Wednesday morning. Wednesday will have more clouds in the skies, yet stay dry early – turning wet overnight with highs in the 50s.