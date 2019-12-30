First Alert Forecast: seasonable sunshine returns

MONDAY: On the heels of another storm system, the weather turns quiet to head into the last few days of 2019. Sunshine will get temperatures to near normal through the day, in the middle to upper 50s. Overnight, we’ll remain clear as lows drop into the middle 30s.
NEW YEARS EVE, DAY: Tuesday will feature a few passing clouds, but other than that, we’ll remain quiet if you must get on the roads to get to your New Years Eve destinations. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s. Clouds may thicken overnight ahead of the stroke of midnight, but we’ll remain dry amid lows in the 30s by early Wednesday morning. Wednesday will have more clouds in the skies, yet stay dry early – turning wet overnight with highs in the 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A fast moving sub-tropical jet will help bring a swath of rain into the region through Thursday – at times, being heavy. 1-3″ is possible – bringing up thoughts of localized flooding concerns. Most of the rain will exit by Friday morning, but expect it to turn breezy and chilly. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the 60s; 50s return by Saturday. We’ll stay quiet through the weekend ahead of another disturbance moving in by Monday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.