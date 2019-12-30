1 dead after officer-involved shooting in DeSoto Co., DA says

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in north Mississippi.
Authorities said the shooting happened on Highway 78 in DeSoto County near the Marshall County line.
The District Attorney of DeSoto County, John Champion, said one person was killed during the shooting.
Officials have not identified the person killed at this time.
No officers were injured during the incident. The officers involved have not been identified.
It’s unclear what caused the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.
More information will soon be released. Stay with WMC Action News 5 for updates on this investigation.
