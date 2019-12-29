Strong Storms Possible

Rain is increasing today, along with a limited threat for a few severe storms mainly this afternoon and evening. The primary issue is gusty straight line wind, but a brief spinup tornado is possible. Fortunately, this is not at setup for widespread severe weather. That said, please keep a close eye on weather conditions today in the event a severe storm does develop near you location. Clearing and turning sharply cooler tonight. Temperatures hold in the 50s during the day Monday along with plenty of sunshine. The cool, dry pattern will continue through New Year’s Day.