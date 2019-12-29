Pedestrian killed in south Miss. hit and run; MHP searching for driver

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is on the lookout for the driver of a Jeep after a crash that left a man dead.
It happened early Saturday morning on Interstate 10 eastbound near exit 75, Franklin Creek, in Jackson County.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver left the scene in what is believed to be a 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler that is missing the front passenger fender flare.
The Jeep was last seen traveling east on Interstate 10 near the MS/AL line.
If you have any information about this incident, you can contact Mississippi Highway Patrol at 228-396-7401 or your local law enforcement office.
The crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.