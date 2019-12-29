Man charged with strong armed robbery after stealing money from Hwy. 80 Dairy Queen

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested and charged for robbing a Jackson business.
Markeseyo Parker, 29, is accused of walking into the Dairy Queen in the 2400 block of Highway 80 west and taking money from the cash register.
Police say Parker climbed through the drive-thru window and pushed the cashier. He then stole money from the cash register before running away.
A few hours later officers detained Parker. He’s been charged with strong armed robbery of a business.
No weapon was displayed and no injuries were reported.
