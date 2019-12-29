‘Keep Building Jackson’ inspires civic pride

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The trains are moving, and the rides at the fair are spinning. About 300,000 LEGO bricks represent the capital city.
“We’ve got beautiful architecture and beautiful culture and lots of arts,” said creator Dr. Scott Crawford.
For 10 years, Dr. Crawford has made the display available at no charge. He calls it ‘Keep Building Jackson’ to show what could be and hope for a brighter future.
“It’s all about inspiring civic pride. The idealized version of our capital city where everybody knows their neighbor and everybody takes care of each other. We have perfect streets, perfect sidewalks and everything is accessible and welcoming,” said Crawford.
People of all ages from all over the state come to the Arts Center of Mississippi to view the display. Dr. Crawford talks to them about his labor of love, but ‘Keep Building Jackson’ has another meaning. It’s a metaphor for Dr. Crawford who is dealing with multiple sclerosis.
“My metaphor for dealing with this disease which is build with what you have. When my disease took away my career and a lot of my functioning, I had to re-create a life using fewer bricks than I once had. So, this is part of that new life. I do a lot of advocacy, but this is part of that life you build with what you have left,” said Crawford.
Dr. Crawford plans to add to the display every year and share his vision for a better world starting with Jackson.
The display will be at the Arts Centers until January 11 on Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
It will be closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
