10, 11 and 12 year old arrested for snatching women’s purses

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - “I had a special rosary. I had a prayer book. I guess it’s still in here. I don’t know,” says a robbery victim.
The robbery victim calls it a Christmas miracle. Her stolen purse showed up on her door step.
Police say kids, 10,11, and 12 years old, mugged the woman on Christmas day just outside her home in the 7700 block of Belfast. The victim says she noticed the kids across the street as she pulled up.
“I said, hey guys, Merry Christmas to you, and they said Merry Christmas to me,” says the victim.
The woman says she parked her car and proceeded to walk to her front door.
“I put my keys in the door and all of a sudden, I felt a strong force. It broke my key ring, which all my keys were falling to the ground, and then I fell to the ground,” says the victim.
She says the kids snatched her purse and took off. Her neighbors were shocked.
“Everything was in her purse, and that was such a bad day for that to happen,” says Mary Jane Phelan.
“These kids are running around, and it seems no one is looking after them,” says Airey Pizzini.
Police say the young robbers also struck the night before, on Christmas Eve, just two block away in the 7700 block of Nelson Street.
“I’m scared for my mom. Both this street, Belfast and then Nelson and she lives on Fountainbleau, it’s just scary,” says Pizzini.
They say the kids walked up to a woman who was helping her mother out of the car and offered to help. Instead, police say they snatched the woman’s purse and took off running.
“10, 11, and 12 and now it’s like wait, were are moving down to little children. They can’t possibly know what their doing,” says Pizzini.
“We have private patrol for this neighborhood, but they are only on duty some of the days of the week,” says Phelan.
The victim on Belfast told FOX 8, she hopes the young kids arrested, learn their lesson.
“These are babies. They need help. They really need to get into a program because in 10 years, they’ll be in prison locked up for murder. It just breaks your heart,” says the victim.
