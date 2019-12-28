Vicksburg burglary suspect makes initial court appearance

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect in an attempted break-in of the Blackburn Motors storage facility in Vicksburg, Christmas Day, makes a court appearance this morning.
Willie Myles, 36, is charged with one count of attempted business burglary and one count of business burglary.
After Vicksburg police arrested Myles trying to force his way into the building, officers discovered he had items from a previous burglary.
In Vicksburg Municipal Court Friday morning, Myles’ bond is set at 60-thousand dollars and he is bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.
