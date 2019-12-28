Storms Sunday; Cooler Next Week

The warming trend continues as highs reach the low to middle 70s this afternoon. Spotty showers will continue at times throughout the day, but not a washout. Rain and storms will become widespread Sunday morning into the afternoon as a cold front arrives. There is a lower end threat for severe weather, including the possibility for damaging wind, heavy downpours, and a few brief spinup tornadoes. Even though, widespread severe weather is not expected, please stay weather aware in the event that a severe storm does develop near your location. Turning seasonably chilly next week, including New Year’s. Highs dip into the 50s for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.