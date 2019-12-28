Man critical, woman wounded after shooting at west Jackson park

Man critical, woman wounded after shooting at west Jackson park
By China Lee | December 27, 2019 at 11:08 PM CST - Updated December 27 at 11:11 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Jackson Friday night. Jackson police are investigating after a man and a woman arrived at the hospital with injuries just after 8: p.m.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and is critical. The woman was shot in the foot and is stable.

Police believe the shooting happened during a fight at a park on Clinton Blvd.

Right now, no suspect information has been given.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.