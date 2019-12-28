Man critical, woman wounded after shooting at west Jackson park

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Jackson Friday night. Jackson police are investigating after a man and a woman arrived at the hospital with injuries just after 8: p.m.
The man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and is critical. The woman was shot in the foot and is stable.
Police believe the shooting happened during a fight at a park on Clinton Blvd.
Right now, no suspect information has been given.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.