Hinds County sheriff announces “Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over” blitz ahead of New Years Eve

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you plan to bring in the New Year with alcohol, make sure your plans include a designated driver. There will be some extra law enforcement on the highways..
Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason announced his deputies will be out along with other law enforcement officers and agencies for the New Years Eve “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Blitz” and he said the back roads will be covered as well as the major highways.
Deputies will not only be looking for impaired drivers; they will be checking to see if you are following other traffic laws.
Sheriff Victor Mason said, “And in that, that constitutes unrestrained drivers, child restraints, seat belt violations, so we gonna be out there...we’re gonna be out there.”
The outgoing sheriff says leaving his post is bittersweet, but he has enjoyed serving the people of Hinds County.
Former Jackson police chief Lee Vance takes the oath to become the new Hinds County sheriff January second.
