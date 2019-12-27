Source: Antonio Brown attends Saints workout

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - Embattled free agent Antonio Brown worked out with the New Orleans Saints Friday morning, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
According to ESPN, Brown posted a photo of the workout waiver on social media, but it has since been deleted.
Brown, 31, is being investigated by the NFL under its personal conduct policy after a lawsuit filed by his former trainer Britney Taylor that alleges she was sexually assaulted by Brown on multiple occasions. Brown also was accused of sexual misconduct at his home by an artist who was working there in 2017.
The Saints record-breaking wide receiver Michael Thomas suffered a hand injury against the Tennessee Titans. He has been limited in practice.
The Saints are fighting for a first-round bye in the NFC playoff race.
Brown was released by the New England Patriots in September amind the accusations. The wideout went on a bit of a social media rampage following the release, announcing his retirement from the league and his return to schooling.
